“From a Students Perspective” at the Maritime Garage Gallery in historic South Norwalk presents a variety of artworks from Norwalk Community College students who are pursuing a degree in the Studio Arts from the Art, Architecture and Design Department at Norwalk Community College. A selection of works in drawing, painting, design, photography, ceramics and sculpture will be exhibited. NCC offers two-year Associate Degrees in Studio and Fine Arts, Architectural Engineering, Interior Design, Graphic Design and Web Design.

The exhibit runs from May 30 through June 28, 2019 with an opening reception on May 30th at 5:00 pm. The gallery is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit www.norwalkpark.org/public-art.