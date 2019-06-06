12th Annual Spirit of Hope Benefit

Join us for a fun an inspirational evening beginning at 6pm with festive cocktails and a moving vocal performance by students from Darien High School. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring speakers, a lively auction and hear from some of the nation’s leading experts on addiction as they share their views on how to fight the opioid epidemic.

This principal fundraiser for the Liberation Programs organization will raise critical funds for the life-saving treatment the organization provides for recoverees, and the outreach work it does to prevent substance use disorders in our community. Visit www.spiritofhope2019.com to purchase tickets.

Liberation Programs would like to thank its generous corporate sponsors to date: Atlantic Diagnostic Laboratories, KPMG, The Lighthouse / Recovery 365, Mountainside Treatment Center, Pitney Bowes and Stamford Health.