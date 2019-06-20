Beer connoisseur, Gregg Glaser, is back at the Norwalk Historical Society to host a revolutionary beer and cider tasting! Step back in time to the 1700s for a “Revolutionary Connecticut Beer & Cider Tasting” on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse. Explore the history of beer, cider, the Colonial era tavern and its connection to the American Revolution! A curated variety of Connecticut based beers and ciders will be sampled throughout the night and hearty appetizers will be served. Sponsored by BJ Ryans, Peaches and Winfield Street Coffee.



Tickets are $45.00 per person before June 17, 2019; $50.00 per person after that date and at the door. Purchase tickets at https://ctbeerandcidertasting.brownpapertickets.com/. Must be 21 or over, IDs checked at the door. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site only. For general parking, please follow signs to parking across the street. Net proceeds will benefit the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and exhibitions.



Gregg Glaser is the Publisher/Editor of Modern Distillery Age, Editor in Chief of Yankee Brew News, contributor to Modern Brewery Age, and conducts monthly tasting panels for these publications. For 14 years he was the News Editor for All About Beer Magazine. Since 1996, he’s been the Competition Director for the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, the largest professional beer and cider competition on the East Coast. He also conducts spirits, beer and saké talks and tastings around the world and has consulted for breweries, importers, wholesalers and restaurants.



Image Credit: Aloysius Partimonio/123rf.com