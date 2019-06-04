June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

Event calendar brought to you by

This June, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Capturing Moments,” featuring the thoughtful impressionistic paintings of New England painter, Judith Carbine. Her exhibit runs June 1 - 29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=judith-carbine-capturing-moments

