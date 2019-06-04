Tweet June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

Geary Gallery

Darien , CT

US

This June, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Capturing Moments,” featuring the thoughtful impressionistic paintings of New England painter, Judith Carbine. Her exhibit runs June 1 - 29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=judith-carbine-capturing-moments

