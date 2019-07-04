Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Fourth of July Fireworks
Ridgefield High School
700 N Salem Rd
Ridgefield, CT
06877
Ridgefield Fourth of July Fireworks
Starting at dusk until about 9:30
Thursday, 04 July, 2019
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
