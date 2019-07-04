Tweet Wilton Fourth of July Fireworks

Wilton High School 395 Danbury Rd

Wilton , CT 06897



Wilton Fourth of July Fireworks Starting at dusk

06:00 PM

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.