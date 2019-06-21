Make Music Day, the annual global celebration of music occurring on the summer solstice will be held on Friday, June 21 with over 5,000 free indoor/outdoor concerts, music lessons, jam sessions and other magnificent music-making events being held in more than 80 U.S. cities. A worldwide phenomenon observed by hundreds of millions of people in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries, MMD is a day-long musical free-for-all which brings musicians of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels together to make, enjoy, perform, teach and learn about music. Among the U.S. cities hosting major celebrations is Norwalk, CT. Spearheaded by the Wall Street Neighborhood Association and Norwalk Now, Make Music Day Norwalk announces its preliminary music line-up which features over 30 live performances including both amateur and professional acts, music school and high school musicians, the premiere of Danny Evans’ “Norwalk Now” song, and so much more.