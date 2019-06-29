Event calendar brought to you by
Wakefield Design Center Showroom Sample Sale
Rare opportunity: Open to the public for a
limited time only!
Shop this Trade Only Design Center and save up to
60% off retail on home furnishings, lighting and accessories. Brands include: Thom Filicia for Vanguard, Hickory Chair, Lee, Currey & Co, Visual Comfort, Mr. Brown, Made Goods and many more.
June 20th - July 2nd Monday - Saturday: 10am - 6pm Sunday: 11am - 4pm
RSVP
Saturday, 29 June, 2019
10:00 AM - 06:00 AM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 20 June, 2019
Friday, 21 June, 2019
Saturday, 22 June, 2019
Sunday, 23 June, 2019
Monday, 24 June, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Images&Details
Phone: 2039668203
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
