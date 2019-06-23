Tour a Garden by Pioneering Female Landscape Architect

View a corner of the world as seen through the eyes of Amy Cogswell—one of the first female landscape architects in the U.S., and designer of the Colonial Revival Garden at the Webb-Deane-Stevens (WDS) Museum - one of 14 historic gardens highlighted on Connecticut Historic Gardens Day. The free event is held rain or shine.

The event begins in the Webb Barn with a short presentation, "A Year in the Cogswell Garden" and viewing of Cogswell’s original garden plans, followed by tours of the garden. Refreshments will be served. Optional WDS Museum house tours will be offered at a discount for the day.

Professionally designed gardens were uncommon in the early 20th century, and female landscape architects extremely rare in a field that was traditionally dominated by men. Cogswell attended the first American institution for women studying in her field, the Lowthorpe School of Landscape Architecture, Gardening, and Horticulture for Women, in Groton, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1916 and served as the school’s headmistress from 1916 – 1923. When hired by the Connecticut Society of Colonial Dames, in 1919, Cogswell’s plans for the Webb House’s gem of a garden included classical elements, quaint arbors, and a wide assortment of the “old fashioned” flowers that were popular in the early 1900s.

For more information on the Webb Deane Stevens Colonial Revival garden, visit: http://webb-deane-stevens.org/colonial-revival-garden/.For more information on Connecticut Historic Gardens, visit: www.cthistoricgardens.org.