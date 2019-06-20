Wall Street Restaurant Week starting Monday, June 17th - Sunday June 23rd.
Wall Street Restaurants: All 10, Banc House, Paella Tapas, Bj Ryan's, Fat Cat Pie Co., Peaches, Mike's Ristorante, Pontos Taverna are all included in this event. It is $29.99 Prix Fixe Dinner. Call Restaurants for Reservations and details.
Check out specials all week from these bars and cafes: Belden Pizza, Cafe Aroma, Monchica Restaurant, People's Choice, Troupe429, and Burger Bar 1 opening this month!
Music and More:
- Norwalk "Make Music Day" - June 21st, Free musical events in Wall St area
-"Marketplace on Main" - June 21st, 2:30-8 PM, 5 main st
-Building Community Through Music - every Thursday in June at 7pm at Norwalk Public Library
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.