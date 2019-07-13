240th Anniversary Battle and Burning of Norwalk Living History Day

This FREE family friendly event will teach the public about life during the American Revolution and the Battle and Burning of Norwalk with live military, musket, and cavalry demonstrations! There will be horses on site! The Battle and Burning of Norwalk Living History Day takes place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00am - 4:00pm at Mill Hill Historic Park- 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. NO PARKING ON SITE. Follow signs to off site parking across the street and around the Norwalk Green.



Remembering the Battle against the British. Travel back in time to July 11, 1779! Join uniformed living historians from the Second Continental Light Dragoons, French Military Officer Chastelleux as well as the British 9th and 23rd Regiments of Foot and Loyalists from the 1st New Jersey Volunteers for a Living History Day commemorating the 240th Battle and Burning of Norwalk.



Special events throughout the day include:

11:30am- Libation Memorial Ceremony for All Veterans



12:30pm – 2:30pm:Patriot Drill and Musket Demonstrations, British and Loyalist Drill and Musket Demonstrations, Revolutionary War weaponry and camp life displays and Educational Stations – Learn about the Patriot, Loyalist, British and French involvement during Battle and Burning of Norwalk



2:30pm – 3:30pm: Cavalry Demonstrations & Meet and Greet with the horses



This event is rain or shine! More info at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.



Thank you to our sponsors- Silver Level Sponsors:AXEL Interiors, Norwalk Boat Club & MBI, Inc. Bronze Level Sponsors: Tierney, Zullo, Flaherty and Murphy, P.C. Attorneys at Law. In-Kind Sponsors: BLT Deli, Mike’s Deli & Pauli’s Deli & Bagels



Photo credit: Reed Seifer