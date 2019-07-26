Seals on the Rocks at Mystic Aquarium

Enjoy local craft beer and wine tastings, light refreshments and live music by Wicked Peach - all in support of Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program!

Taste your way through a variety of craft beers and wines from area breweries as you relax in the evening sun. Join in a silent auction featuring a collection of items from local vendors and help raise even more funds to support the efforts of our Animal Rescue Program. Plus, read stories of past rescues and visit the Arctic Coast exhibit.

Proceeds to benefit Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program where our dedicated team provides specialized and compassionate care for the rehabilitation of injured and stranded animals with the ultimate goal of releasing them back into their natural habitat.

The efforts of Mystic Aquarium and its volunteer "first responder" network are centered on the coasts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Fishers Island, NY.