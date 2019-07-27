Wine & Dine with Penguins Dinner at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT06355
Diversify your taste buds with unique flavors from around the world. This multi-course meal catered by Ocean Blue Catering is thoughtfully paired with various international wines. Top off the evening with a special appearance by one of Mystic Aquarium's resident African penguins.
