Celebrating 35 Years Plus William Ternes: Brilliant Summerscapes

Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, CT 06820
US

This July, the Geary Gallery proudly celebrates 35 years as Darien's premier art gallery! To celebrate the anniversary, any customers purchasing in July will be entered into a drawing for a $350 in-store gift certificate to be drawn on August 8, 2019.  This month, highlighted amidst a wide variety of media and genres on display, will be this special month's exhibit, “Brilliant Summerscapes,” a tribute to William Ternes (1933-2014). Featuring a vibrant retrospective of this legendary plein air watercolorist, the exhibit runs July 2 - 31. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. 

https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=celebrating-35-years-plus-william-ternes-brilliant-summerscapes

Saturday, 13 July, 2019

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

