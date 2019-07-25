Celebrating 35 Years Plus William Ternes: Brilliant Summerscapes

This July, the Geary Gallery proudly celebrates 35 years as Darien's premier art gallery! To celebrate the anniversary, any customers purchasing in July will be entered into a drawing for a $350 in-store gift certificate to be drawn on August 8, 2019. This month, highlighted amidst a wide variety of media and genres on display, will be this special month's exhibit, “Brilliant Summerscapes,” a tribute to William Ternes (1933-2014). Featuring a vibrant retrospective of this legendary plein air watercolorist, the exhibit runs July 2 - 31. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633.

