In 2019 The Cultural Landscape Foundation’s (TCLF) Garden Dialogues program, which provides exclusive access to exceptional landscapes, will go coast to coast, from elegant estates in Greenwich, Connecticut, and waterfront retreats in Maine, to one of the oldest zinfandel vineyards in California and other sites in Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Washington State, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. These projects have been designed by some of today’s most talented and visionary landscape architects.

Cider Ridge Farm is located on the outskirts of the colonial town of Wilton, Connecticut. The farm encompasses sixteen acres of preserved meadows and an historic working orchard. An eighteenth-century agricultural lane with fieldstone walls runs along the ridgeline of the property, creating a purposeful divide between the site for a new homestead and the existing agrarian landscape. Two phases of work defined this project. The first, a new home for a young and growing family on the south side of the property; the second, the comprehensive restoration of the original nineteenth-century homestead on the northeast corner of the site.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-dialogues-2019-wilton-ct-tickets-60214432990?aff=CommunityCal