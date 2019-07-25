Hungarian Nights...the musical at NYC

Crystal Theatre presents Hungarian Nights. In that eternal struggle between Light and Darkness, a skirmish came to pass. A Love was lost and the lamentations were heard. A deal was struck for Eternal Life and Eternal Love, but, alas, there was betrayal. Passion and fear erupt deep in the Hungarian Night to a backdrop of gypsy music and dancing with romantic love songs of longing and unrequited love. See this exciting show in New York at the A.R.T. Theater on 502 W. 53rd and 10th Ave. Thursday, July 25th @ 7:30 PM & 2 shows on Friday, July 26th @ 3:30 and 7:30 PM

After a successful 2017 tour, HUNGARIAN NIGHTS returns in a further developed version starring Cidalia Kettles (of Fairfield) as Zsofia, the gypsy seer—a role she originated in the world premiere 2010 production. It also stars Sam Patterson (of Norwalk), returning in his role as the secret vampire, Count Dráko Batthány de Harkály and Emma Rogers (of Weston) as his erstwhile former wife, Ilona and Crystal Theatre vocal teacher/director Joseph Santaniello as János, the gypsy king.

Featuring a cast of young aspiring professionals, including: Zachary Anderson, Lauren Kelly, Cathy Colmenares, Emily Rooney, Sophie O’Hara ,Graham Murtha, Anthony Vayda, Lia Chernysh (all of Norwalk);Riley Sexton (Wilton), Abby Gaines (Weston), Pamela Wharmby (Stamford), Evan Fernandez (Stratford), Meaghan Sabino (South Salem, NY) and additional chorus members.

The production hosts the spectacular Liget Dance Ensemble of Budapest, Hungary whose members also take on several speaking roles. The Liget Ensemble will present their own folk dance performance at Ben Franklin Theater on Wednesday, July 17th as well as a free performance at Calf Pasture Beach in conjunction with a Crystal Theatre Broadway Rocks Revue on Friday, July 19th at 7:00PM.

The USA cast heads to Hungary, August 8th for a 3 week tour of the musical, including performances at the beautiful Duna Palota Theater in Budapest, the Erzsébet Liget theater, also in Budapest, the Balatonföldvar Outdoor Ampitheater at Lake Balaton and at the Híros Hét Festival in Kecskemet.