Get Into It! FREE

BIG Summer Adventure – The museum stays open late with free admission and bubblicious activities as we kick off Bubbles Week with Mr. Bungles’s Bubble Station, a show complete with huge laughs, huge wands and huge bubbles which will allow kids to have fun and create bubbles bigger than them. Don’t miss out! And did we mention…this is all FREE! An Open Arms program.
