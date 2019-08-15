Dennis DeYoung And The Music of Styx

TICKETED EVENT

Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of STYX and the lead singer and writer on seven of the bands eight Top Ten Hits. His live concert with six piece band showcases all the STYX greatest hits spanning the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The set includes all eight top Top 10 hits including "Lady," "Babe," "Come Sail Away," "Best of Times," "Mr. Roboto;" plus classic rock anthems "Renegade," "Blue Collar Man," Rockin the Paradise," and more.

Note: For this ticketed event, seating is general admission within each section except where otherwise noted. Lawn tickets are BYO-Lawn Chair and no large coolers or tables will be allowed to for the comfort and safety of all guests. On-site concession and cash bar will be open (21+ photo ID required for wine/beer). This is a rain-or-shine event.

