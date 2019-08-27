Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: 40th Anniversary Tour

TICKETED EVENT * LIVE ON THE EPSTEIN STAGE AT THE LEVITT PAVILION

Pat Benatar has always been a rule-breaker and a trail-blazer. After more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, she’s a bonafide living legend. Her husband, Neil “Spyder James” Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer and songwriter for over four decades, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with Benatar, his collaborator and muse. The duo are hitting the road with their band to celebrate 40 years of musical excellence.

THE LEVITT PAVILION SUMMER GALA IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE LEAD SPONSORSHIP OF THE CLAUDIA AND ARTHUR COHEN FOUNDATION

8PM SHOW

Concert-Only Tickets, General Admission

Patron Section: $85 / $75 (Member)

Preferred Section: $105 / $95 (Member)

Gala + Concert Tickets

Premium Section from $275 / $250 (Member)

Includes Pre-Concert Cocktail Party and After-Party

Note: For this ticketed event, chairs are provided for all concert-goers; seating is general admission within each section. This concert is rain or shine.

Proceeds from the Gala, our benefits and membership program help underwrite our 50 free nights of music, arts and entertainment under the stars.