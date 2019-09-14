Travel back in time to the 1940s! Join the Norwalk Historical Society for an end of summer outdoor concert, “As Time Goes By...Music of the 1940s”, featuring local musician Suzanne Sheridan with Greg DeTroy on keyboards and John Mobilio on standup bass. The concert takes place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00pm outside on the new patio at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum overlooking the Norwalk River. The trio will be performing classic songs of the era such as “I’ll Be Seeing You”, “As Time Goes By” as well as many others from Cole Porter and George Gershwin. 1940’s inspired refreshments will be served! Event also includes a viewing of the society’s new World War 2 exhibit, “Caught in the Crosshairs: The Secret of the Norden Bombsight”. Tickets are $20 for adults & $15 for Seniors (65+) and can be purchased at https://musicofthe1940s.brownpapertickets.com/, by calling 203-846-0525, and at the door. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended.



The Norwalk Historical Society Museum entrance and parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Dept. If there is inclement weather, the concert will be held at an alternate location indoors at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. People will be notified via email, social media and the website.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Suzanne Sheridan/Norwalk Historical Society