Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Saturday, 10 August, 2019
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
