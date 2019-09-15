21st Annual Fall Festival & Hawk Watch

Join us for our exciting, family-friendly nature festival, celebrating the fall season and annual migration of raptors at Audubon Center in Greenwich (613 Riversville Road). Enjoy amazing raptor shows, wildlife releases, a petting zoo, games, crafts, food trucks, music, and so much more!
Festival Admission
At the door: $10 per member, $15 per non-member
Or register online for a 10% discount here
Children two and under are FREE
For more event details, visit the Fall Festival & Hawk Watch web page.
