Lockwood Mathews Mansion Old-fashion Flea Market

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will hold its 12th annual Old-fashioned Flea Market.

The event will offer flea market enthusiasts some of the best deals in Connecticut and an opportunity to hunt, bargain, and buy at more than 70 booths selling antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, crafts, household items, clothing, toys, and specialty farm-to-table items. The Mansion will manage a White Elephant table, highlighting items generously donated by supporters and offered to the public for as little as $1.

Trendy food trucks will include Cousins Maine Lobster, recently featured on Shark Tank; The Chamo, serving outstanding Venezuelan beach cuisine; and Lucky Dog Food Truck featuring specialty hot dogs, while a classic and antique car show featuring the Connecticut Seaport Car Club will entertain shoppers of all ages.

The event will be chaired by LMMM Volunteer and antiques dealer Steve Balser who has been a Flea Market vendor for the past 20 years. Mr. Balzer said, "The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum annual Flea Market continues to attract visitors from all over Connecticut and beyond. A wide variety of dealers from New England and New York display their antiques, crafts, special edibles and other treasures. Everyone is bound to find something that makes their day!" The Museum will be open for $5 mini-tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Museum Shop will be open for business and feature new merchandise and a broad selection of gift ideas including fabric totes, monogrammed dishtowels, designer jewelry, elegant scarves, books, and other museum-centered accessories.

All proceeds will benefit the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. The Museum has donated several booths to area nonprofits who will share their message and mission with attendees.

Vendor spaces are 10x16 ft. and cost $75 per space. Food vendor booths are $150. Deadline is September 1. Vendors wishing to reserve a space or purchase an ad in the program booklet distributed to all visitors should email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.comor call 203-838-9799 ext. 4.