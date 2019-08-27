Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations Exhibit

FINAL WEEKS: To September 2, Monday-Saturday, 9 am-5 pm; Sunday 11 am-5 pm
Sayaka Ganz utilizes reclaimed plastic household objects with the aim to impart new life to the items by transforming them into wildlife forms in full motion- including horses, birds, swimming polar bears, and “Uta” a humpbacked whale.
This exhibition includes installations of animals, which are rich in color and energy, to create an illusion of form. Organized by David J. Wagner, L.L.C. Members free, non-members included with gate admission. For more information call Jillian Casey at 203 977-6543 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
