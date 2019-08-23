Summer Brightness with Marna Ringel, The Essential Florist

In this workshop Marna Ringel, The Essential Florist will guide participants in creating a cool yellow floral arrangement in an organic container. The perfect summer accent for the home! (yarrow, sunset roses, dahlias, marigolds)

A well-known florist based in Connecticut, Marna Ringel attended McQueens Flower School in London and Gregor Lersch’s seminars in Germany. She has lectured in Garden Clubs all over Connecticut and worked at the New York Botanical Garden in the Home Gardening Center. In 2013 and 2014 she volunteered under Laura Dowling at the White House in the Obama administration