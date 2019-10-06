Event calendar brought to you by
St Joseph High School - Fall Open House!
Don't miss out on St Joe's largest open house of the year! Fall Open House is unlike any other! Take a guided tour of our school with our student ambassadors, attend formal academic presentations with our incredible teachers, and attend a free flowing fair showcasing our athletics and clubs! Visit our Open House and understand why so many students choose to make St Joes their second home. This event is open to all prospective students (5th grade and above) and their families. RSVP today at sjcadets.org/openhouse !
Sunday, 06 October, 2019
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Maria Martinez
Phone: 203-378-9378
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
