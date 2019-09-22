Norwalk is a city on the move! Sunday, September 22, Norwalk Now wants everyone to get moving! Check out Norwalk Strong, a celebration of fitness, health, and the active lifestyle found throughout our city. This day-long event is an opportunity for you to explore Norwalk businesses in the health/wellness fields and take advantage of services, products, and activities that fuel your mind, body, and soul. Enjoy free fitness classes from yoga and boot camp challenges, to group bike rides and martial arts. There’s even kids activities, massage and chiropractic services, and healthy juice/smoothies offers to keep you fueled up for the day!