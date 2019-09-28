Event calendar brought to you by
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Emotional Connections,” featuring the thought-provoking paintings of Westport, Connecticut artist, Jarvis Wilcox. His exhibit runs September 3 - 28. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 28 September, 2019
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
Friday, 06 September, 2019
Saturday, 07 September, 2019
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
