Event calendar brought to you by
Healing With Spices: An Ayurvedic Workshop with Ruchi Shah
Learn how to use spices as medicine to heal common ailments. In this workshop you will discover the special qualities of each spice & how to use these blends in your meals; SPICE BLENDS
Saturday, 14 September, 2019
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Sunday, 08 September, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM
From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers 12:00 PM
'Women in Office and the 19th Amendment'-Tea and Talk by Conn.'s Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill 02:00 PM Monday, 09 September, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 12 September, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 12 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Greenhouse Garden Dinner with Chef Geoff Lazlo 06:00 PM Friday, 13 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
Curtain Call's Fall 2019 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Sunday, 08 September, 2019
'Women in Office and the 19th Amendment'-Tea and Talk by Conn.'s Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill 02:00 PM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 27 September, 2019
Ayurvedic Self Care with Ruchi Shah 10:00 AM Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Greenhouse Garden Dinner with Chef Geoff Lazlo 06:00 PM
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Qigong with Donna Bunte of Donna Bunte Whole Health 10:00 AM Saturday, 12 October, 2019
Hat City On Tap Beer Festival 04:00 PM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
Healing With Spices: An Ayurvedic Workshop with Ruchi Shah 12:00 PM Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 12 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 13 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM