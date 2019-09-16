A Fruitful Harvest at Sleepy Cat Farm
The Sleepy Cat Farm orchard contains approximately 30 different fruit trees including apples, pears, plums, nectarines, peaches, apricots, and Asian pears, the main bulk of which will be harvested between September through November. A perfect time to explore the orchard!
Join Sleepy Cat Farm horticulturist Pete Mauerman and GBC VP of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe, for a tour of this rarely seen fruit garden and learn the best way to get rid of pests, distract the birds and keep the animals from the fruit.
Wear comfortable shoes. The farm is located in Greenwich and the address will be shared with ticket holders prior to the event.
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:35.00-45.00
