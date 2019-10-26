The 8th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at Lisman Landing (37 Helwig St. in Milford) at 9:00am. Run or walk a 3.2 mile scenic route through Milford. Kids Fun Run starts at 8:45. New: pet costume contest.
Fee is $27.00 per person for advanced registration/$35 same day. Price Includes bib, t-shirt and post race breakfast and entertainment. Register at www.milfordtrickortrot.com.
The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
Contact:
Jenn Paradis
Phone: 2038760747
Cost:
27.00
RSVP:
No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
