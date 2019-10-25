Qigong with Donna Bunte of Donna Bunte Whole Health

With roots in Chinese medicine, philosophy, and martial arts, qigong is traditionally viewed as a practice to cultivate and balance qi (chi), translated as “life energy”. Qigong practice involves moving meditation, coordinating slow flowing movement, deep rhythmic breathing, and calm meditative state of mind.

Donna has been practicing Chinese medicine, acupuncture and nutrition for twenty years. She opened her practice in 1995 in New York and moved her practice to Old Greenwich, CT where she has been helping people since 1999. Pre-Registration Required.

