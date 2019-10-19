Event calendar brought to you by
Join Greenwich Botanical Center for Ghouls in the Garden, our annual Halloween-themed celebration in Greenwich’s own spooky forest, the Montgomery Pinetum. The afternoon is filled with fun family activities including a costume parade, spook walk, pumpkin decorating contest, prizes and tasty refreshments. EARLY BIRD pricing expires on October 6th.
Rain Date: Sunday, October 20.
Saturday, 19 October, 2019
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
