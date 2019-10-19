Tweet Ghouls in the Garden

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Join Greenwich Botanical Center for Ghouls in the Garden, our annual Halloween-themed celebration in Greenwich’s own spooky forest, the Montgomery Pinetum. The afternoon is filled with fun family activities including a costume parade, spook walk, pumpkin decorating contest, prizes and tasty refreshments. EARLY BIRD pricing expires on October 6th. Rain Date: Sunday, October 20.

Categories:

