Forest Days Fall Session

Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
12:15 PM - 02:45 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
Christmas Market at St. Aloysius School 08:00 AM
The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations 12:00 PM
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM
Dazzling Piano Duo Returns to Connecticut 04:00 PM
Steel Magnolias at MTC! 08:00 PM Monday, 25 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Toddler Tuesday at Mystic Aquarium 10:30 AM
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Monday, 25 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Sunday, 24 November, 2019
Christmas Market at St. Aloysius School 08:00 AM Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Clean-Crafted Wine Tasting 07:00 PM
Free Information Session 06:00 PM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM
Monday, 25 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Thursday, 28 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Friday, 29 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Monday, 02 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Thursday, 05 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day Friday, 06 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering All Day