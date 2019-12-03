Forest Days Fall Session

Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
12:15 PM - 02:45 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 29 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Saturday, 14 December, 2019
In Dulci Jubilo: Music for an Infant Savior 07:00 PM Friday, 29 November, 2019
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 December, 2019
Eat, Drink and SHOP Merry 12:00 PM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Clean-Crafted Wine Tasting 07:00 PM
Free Information Session 06:00 PM Saturday, 30 November, 2019
Wall Street Holiday Marketplace 09:30 AM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Vaping, E-Cigs and Juuling: What Parents & Teens Need to Know 07:00 PM Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Holiday Open House 12:00 PM Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet 09:00 AM Saturday, 14 December, 2019
Eat, Drink and SHOP Merry 12:00 PM
In Dulci Jubilo: Music for an Infant Savior 07:00 PM Friday, 29 November, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Monday, 02 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Thursday, 05 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering