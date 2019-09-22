Event calendar brought to you by
12th Annual Dazzling Dahlias Show!
This is an amazing opportunity to meet world class Dahlia growers and view spectacular blooms. You won’t believe your eyes! Open to the public and free admission.
A sale of flowers will take place immediately following the show at 3:00 pm on Sunday.
Sunday, 22 September, 2019
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
