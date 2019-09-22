Chelsea Piers Connecticut Hosts Open House to Celebrate World Wellness Week
To celebrate World Wellness weekend, Chelsea Piers Connecticut is hosting an Open House on Saturday and Sunday, September 21st & 22nd. Visitors will enjoy complimentary use of the gym including all group fitness classes. Kids can sign up for an open session of trampolines and rock climbing. All visitors will also be able to preview the Zstrict Golf Experience opening in Late September. In addition Hospital for Special Surgery and Remedy Bodyworks will be offering complimentary programs throughout the day.
Who: Members and non-members
What: Open House + Wellness Weekend Event
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 21st & 22nd
10am-4pm
Where: Chelsea Piers Connecticut
1 Blachley Road, Stamford CT
HSS Cube: How You Move Experience
Learn how your body moves with a high quality individual assessment brought to you by the Hospital for Special Surgery.
HSS: Sports Safety Injury Prevention Seminars
Take part in a unique educational experience to understand how to improve the way you move and to reduce risk of injury throughout the year.
Zstrict Golf Experience
Try out the latest in golf simulator technology. Play for prizes on any of the available 200 virtual courses.
Remedy Bodyworks
Try the Local Cryotherapy for refreshing facials and targeted recovery, and the Normatec boots for pulsed compression recovery.
Group Fitness Classes
Complimentary classes including HIIT, Muay Thai, Breakaway Cycle, Boxing and more. Also, enjoy a special outdoor Zumba class with Shaira on Sunday morning!
Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register: https://www.chelseapiersct.com/fitness/overview/member-events/open-house-world-wellness-weekend/
Sunday, 22 September, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Erica Bates
Phone: 203-989-1000
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$0
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 09/22/2019
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...