Dazzling Piano Duo Returns to Connecticut

The worldwide acclaimed piano duo, Anderson & Roe have been invited to return for another Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert after their last appearance in 2017 which left the audience blown away.

Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe have an international following, presenting a wide range of music from classical to contemporary, including music of Chopin, Vivaldi, the Beatles and Michael Jackson. Having met at Julliard, both are outstanding individual pianists who have combined talents to take music to new dynamic heights. They have created Emmy nominated videos, best-selling albums and have numerous videos on YouTube.

The concert will take place at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, CT. As their dynamic live performances engage the audience with such brilliance, this would be the perfect concert to introduce your kids to classical music!

Saxe Middle School, 468 South Avenue, New Canaan, CT

November 24, 2019 at 4:00PM

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com Adults: $35 Students (6-18) free with adult admission

Open seating- Doors open at 3:00PM.

Tickets on sale at door- cash or check only

Full concert information: www.schubertclub.org