The 8th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lisman Landing in Downtown Milford. The event’s proceeds will be donated to the Beth-El Center to support its mission of alleviating homelessness and hunger in the Milford area through shelter, outreach, support services and food programs.

Registration begins at 7:30am and a shotgun start is at 9:00am. Fees are $27 per person for advanced registration and $35 for same day registration which includes a bib and t-shirt as available. Youth, 18 and under, pay $20 per person. This is a family friendly event with a Kids Fun Run at 8:45am and a new pet costume contest. All participants are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a non-perishable donation for Beth-El Center’s food pantry.

After the 5K, festivities will include food donated by Subway, Chip’s and Rita’s Italian Ice plus entertainment by rock and blues band The Elwoods.

The event is sponsored and organized by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union. Other major sponsors include Duchess Restaurants and Old Republic Title.

To register for the 5K or to become a sponsor, visit www.milfordtrickortrot.com.