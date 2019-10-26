An Evening of Storytelling

Are you ready for an evening of unique and

interesting entertainment? Join us for an evening

with renowned British storyteller Simon Brooks.

If you have never heard a storyteller before, you

will be enchanted as his words transport you to

another place and time. Storytelling is a true art

form! There will be an hour of storytelling, a Bake

Sale, and a Q&A session.



Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport

275 Huntington Road, Stratford

Cost: $12 per person (Kids under 12 are FREE!)

More Info: Contact Mike at vp@uucgb.org