For the eleventh consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 11th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. This much anticipated annual event to shop, dine and be merry will expand this year to include Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob and Riverside, where there will be live music entertainment tents sponsored by Greenwich Hospital, among others.The Holiday Stroll will also feature a Live Nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, professional ice sculpture demos, a food truck village on Greenwich Avenue, letter-writing to Santa and more than 140 participating retailers and restaurants offering promotions, refreshments and holiday cheer. Everyone is welcome at the 11th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, hosted by Vineyard Vines, Thursday, December 5, 6pm–8pm at 145 Greenwich Avenue. 20% of the evening sales will benefit Kids in Crisis. Returning for the second year, to celebrate the season of giving, over 40 stores and restaurants will showcase a Greenwich-based non-profit organization to bring awareness to a special cause. And the holidays would not be complete without a visit with the LIVE reindeer and photos with Santa at the new Santa’s Village, North Pole on North Street at the 11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village at Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, just minutes from downtown Greenwich. The Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC and GreenwichMoms.com, both Greenwich-based businesses.