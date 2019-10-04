Make Your Own Concrete Leaf Sculpture

Bold, beautiful textures and large leaves not only add drama in the landscape but can also be used to make stunning works of art. Create a one-of-a-kind leaf sculpture for use as a garden accent, birdbath, or stepping stone. Using concrete mix and the guidance of local artesian Carol Caulfield, capture the beauty of a summer to treasure forever. Armed with the recipe for success, you can craft more sculptures at home.

Instructor: Carol Caufield

Be ready to get messy!

Wear old clothes, avoid wearing jewelry.

Bring heavy duty, well-fitting, dishwashing gloves.

This class requires aftercare for proper curing and finishing of your unique casting. Written instructions will be provided.