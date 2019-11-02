Dahlia Winter Care: Digging Up, Storing and Caring for Dahlia Tubers
Just in time for the first frost, Greenwich Dahlia Society members will share “when, why and how” tips for storing your dahlia tubers over the winter. Learn from local experts!
WHEN to DIG up,
HOW to PREPARE,
WHY to STORE at 40-50°
Saturday, 02 November, 2019
Contact: Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Cost: $25.00-35.00
