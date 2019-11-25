Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin

Enjoy 1-hour sessions of healing yoga with certified Positive Psychology Coach and Yoga teacher, Helena Svedin.

“The highest form of spiritual practice is self-observation without judgment” Swami Kripalu

Yoga is about controlling the thought waves in the mind. The mind is like an ever-flowing river, filled with rocks and bumps. The purpose of yoga is to train the mind to step out of the river and help break the mind’s cycle of happiness followed by pain and suffering. In order to overcome this, yoga teaches us to slow down the waves in the mind until the mind-lake is calm without any waves and we can see clearly our true nature – radiant Awareness.

Classes are weekly from September 9-June 30.

No class: Dec. 30, 2019; Feb 17, May 25.