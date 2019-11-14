Event calendar brought to you by
Paperwhites & Amaryllis Potting in the Greenhouse
Amaryllis and paperwhites are classic holiday flowers that can brighten up your home during the dark days of winter and are a great hostess or teachers gifts.
Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.
NOTE: 2 time slots being offered 10:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Make Your Own Concrete Leaf Sculpture 11:00 AM
From the Head and the Heart 09:00 AM Friday, 04 October, 2019
From the Head and the Heart 09:00 AM Saturday, 05 October, 2019
From the Head and the Heart 09:00 AM Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Forest Days Fall Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Forest Days Fall Session 12:15 PM Saturday, 07 December, 2019
11th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend 10:00 AM Thursday, 10 October, 2019
Forest Days Fall Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
Forest Days Fall Session 12:15 PM Saturday, 16 November, 2019
A Dance With Spanish Guitar Featuring Guitarist, Thomas Flippin 07:30 PM
Saturday, 16 November, 2019
Cornucopia Workshop 10:00 AM Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Meet Award Winning Landscape Designer, Frederico Azevedo 10:30 AM Friday, 18 October, 2019
Autumnal Delight with The Essential Florist, Marna Ringel 12:00 PM Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Meet Author and Designer Eddie Ross 10:30 AM Saturday, 02 November, 2019
Dahlia Winter Care: Digging Up, Storing and Caring for Dahlia Tubers 10:00 AM Monday, 04 November, 2019
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 18 November, 2019
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 25 November, 2019
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Friday, 15 November, 2019
Qigong with Donna Bunte of Donna Bunte Whole Health 10:00 AM Friday, 22 November, 2019
Qigong with Donna Bunte of Donna Bunte Whole Health 10:00 AM