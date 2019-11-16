Create an autumnal cornucopia perfect for your Thanksgiving table, with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette. Learn about gourds, flowers, and so much more. Combine your creativity and nature to share a special handmade treat with your family.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/cornucopia-workshop-with-gbc-youth-coordinator-jen-behette/