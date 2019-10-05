Join us for this rare opportunity for a behind the scenes tour of Versaille Farm, a local, active commercial grower of food located in backcountry Greenwich, Connecticut.
Owner and curator Steve McMenamin considers himself blessed with beautiful soil and close proximity to his customers: “we operate in harmony with the land to grow for flavor, nutrition, and good digestion.”
For more information and to register, please visit the event page:https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/behind-the-scenes-at-versailles-farm/
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.