Autumnal Delight with The Essential Florist, Marna Ringel

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

In this workshop Marna Ringel, The Essential Florist will guide participants in creating a colorful fall floral arrangement in an organic container to brighten your autumnal home.

Friday, 18 October, 2019

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Cost:

35.00-60.00

