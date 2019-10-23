GBC Lunch & Learn: Meet Author and Designer Eddie Ross

EDDIE ROSS is the East Coast Editor of Better Homes & Gardens. He has worked as a design, decorating and food editor for House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Living and Food Network. Recognized by design aficionados for his inventive, out-of-the-box approach to high-style decorating and entertaining on a budget, Eddie has re-imagined the aesthetic possibilities in secondhand finds, imbuing them with a chic and colorful sophistication within everyone’s reach.

A trained chef from the Culinary Institute of America, Eddie has styled parties and table settings featured in House Beautiful, Southern Living and InStyle. His design work has been published in Domino, Vanity Fair, Country Living and the New York Times. He also appeared in Bravo’s interior design competition series Top Design and entertaining specials for HGTV.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/gbc-lunch-learn-meet-author-and-designer-eddie-ross/